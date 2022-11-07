British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Up 9,900.0 %

LON BSV traded up GBX 77.72 ($0.90) on Friday, reaching GBX 78.50 ($0.91). The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,702. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.11. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 76.50 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 84 ($0.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.87.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

