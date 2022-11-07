Braintrust Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.33 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00007423 BTC on exchanges. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $123.33 million and $714,906.00 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00599969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.03 or 0.31251433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.