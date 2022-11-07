BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($65.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNPQY. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($67.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNPQY opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

