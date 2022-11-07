BMO Capital Markets Trims Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Target Price to C$185.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KXSCF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 670. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.