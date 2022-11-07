BMO Capital Markets Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX remained flat at $3.01 during trading hours on Monday. 199,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $84,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

