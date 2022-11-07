BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $64.31 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. BlueArk has a market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,727.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00568745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00229533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00067609 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00070761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00199411 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

