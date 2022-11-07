Block (NYSE:SQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.

NYSE SQ traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 44,563,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911,398. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $255.95.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.95.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,383,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

