Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.02.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $255.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $36,890,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $24,667,117. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

