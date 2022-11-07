Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Block by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Block by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Block by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.02.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $24,667,117. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Block stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $241.50.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

