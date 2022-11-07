Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.03, suggesting a potential upside of 71.39%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 8.04 $419.19 million $2.47 9.80

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.99% 9.33% 1.79%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.