BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Insider James Barnes Purchases 1,500 Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) insider James Barnes bought 1,500 shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,297 ($15.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,455 ($22,493.93).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,300 ($15.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,360.37. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 1,162 ($13.44) and a one year high of GBX 2,190 ($25.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £634.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,036.85.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

Further Reading

