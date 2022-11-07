BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of BlackRock worth $108,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $20.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $676.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $616.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

