BitDAO (BIT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.32 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001967 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $19.32 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

