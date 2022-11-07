Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $144,959.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $30.01 million and $144,959.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00131036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00236044 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00070424 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024658 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

