Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 261,171 shares.The stock last traded at $307.95 and had previously closed at $303.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $501.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.25.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.93 and a 200 day moving average of $342.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

