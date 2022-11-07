BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $679.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105,763 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 181,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

