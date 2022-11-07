Berenberg Bank Lowers Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target to GBX 370

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.43) to GBX 370 ($4.28) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

PAHGF opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

