Berenberg Bank Lowers Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target to GBX 370

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.43) to GBX 370 ($4.28) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
PAHGF opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pets at Home Group (PAHGF)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.