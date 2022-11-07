Benchmark Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Qorvo Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 49,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

