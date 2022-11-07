BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 5%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $194.73. 666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 284,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average is $159.96.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

