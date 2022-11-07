Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.55. 19,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

