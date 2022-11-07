Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 674 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 109,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,992. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

