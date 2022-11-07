Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BBWI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

