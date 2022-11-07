Barclays Trims NEXT (LON:NXT) Target Price to GBX 7,000

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,100 ($93.65) to GBX 7,000 ($80.93) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($84.17) to GBX 6,000 ($69.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,750 ($78.04).

NXT opened at GBX 5,308 ($61.37) on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,306 ($49.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,440 ($97.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,907.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.94.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

