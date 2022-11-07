Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Reach (LON:RCH)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.92) price target on the stock.
Reach Stock Performance
Shares of RCH opened at GBX 110.95 ($1.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.86. Reach has a one year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 344.22 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £350.65 million and a P/E ratio of 556.34.
Reach Company Profile
