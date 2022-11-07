Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Reach (LON:RCH)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.92) price target on the stock.

Reach Stock Performance

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 110.95 ($1.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.86. Reach has a one year low of GBX 64.40 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 344.22 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £350.65 million and a P/E ratio of 556.34.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

