Barclays Raises Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target to €97.00

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €90.00 ($90.00) to €97.00 ($97.00) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($90.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($94.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sodexo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Sodexo stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

