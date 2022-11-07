Barclays Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $124.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $161.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Expedia Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. 6,565,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

