Barclays Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $34.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of W traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. 6,362,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $109,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 189,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 53.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.