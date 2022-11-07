Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $47,144.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00597488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.06 or 0.31122180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

