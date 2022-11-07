Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.44

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.44 and last traded at $73.16, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.10.

Banner Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

