Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

BAC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 431,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,888,578. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $296.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

