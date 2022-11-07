Band Protocol Market Cap Tops $86.38 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00011821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 108% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $86.38 million and approximately $130.56 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

