Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 245,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,177 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

