Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

BA opened at $160.01 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

