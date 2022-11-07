Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Given New $152.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BCPC stock opened at $137.13 on Monday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53.

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

