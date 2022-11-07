Balancer Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $313.52 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00033351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,284,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,147,022 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool.The protocol operates a few types of pools:Private pools give the owner governance over the pool, and make the person the sole contributor of liquidity to the pool. Also, all the parameters are mutable by the owner.Shared pools are for those who want to become liquidity providers (LPs). The LPs are rewarded with the Balancer Pool Tokens (BPTs).Smart pools are similar to private pools but are controlled by a smart contract. They also reward using BPTs and allow anyone to contribute liquidity to the pool.For Balancer, security is a top priority and that is why the protocol has been fully audited three times by Trail of Bits, ConsenSys and OpenZeppelin. There are no admin keys or backdoors, hence, making it trustless, and the balancer pools are not upgradeable. Balancer does not support tokens that do not conform to the ERC-20 standard, even though they may be in use on some pools. The tokens held on Balancer pools are not controlled by Balancer, but are smart contracts. Nevertheless, that does not remove the inherent risks of smart contracts. The configurable rights pools (CRPs) ensure that tokens with known issues are barred from being used in pools. It further ensures that all other tokens safely interact with the protocol.”

