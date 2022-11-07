Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,216 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Generac worth $116,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 95.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 152,009 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Generac by 5,480.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Generac by 185.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after buying an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 140,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average is $215.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.65 and a 52 week high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.