Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $301.76 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,819 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $301,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

ORLY traded up $12.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $827.91. 10,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,099. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $845.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $732.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.96.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,118 shares of company stock worth $30,155,029. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

