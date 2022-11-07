Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $187.21 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Danaher worth $187,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $248.87. The company had a trading volume of 100,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.23 and a 200-day moving average of $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

