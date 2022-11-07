Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $102.40 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $102,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $185.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,181. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14.

