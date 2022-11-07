Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $162,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $546.18. 81,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

