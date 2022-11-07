BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.16) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 960 ($11.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $888.75.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. 100,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BAE Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in BAE Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,561,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in BAE Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.