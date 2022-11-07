BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.16) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 960 ($11.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $888.75.
BAE Systems Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. 100,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $41.14.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
