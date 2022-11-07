Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €90.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($90.00) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($165.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Up 21.4 %

Shares of FRA:ADS traded up €20.09 ($20.09) during trading on Monday, reaching €114.04 ($114.04). The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,049 shares. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a one year high of €201.01 ($201.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €157.28.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.