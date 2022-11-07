Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

TSE:ASM opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.