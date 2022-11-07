AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Given New €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($38.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at 43.90 during trading hours on Monday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of 43.90 and a 1-year high of 44.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 43.90.
