Astar Trading 10% Higher This Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market cap of $70.21 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00598335 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.24 or 0.31166310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

