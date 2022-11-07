Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $119.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

NYSE ANET opened at $131.07 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after buying an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after buying an additional 101,483 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

