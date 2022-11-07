Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.99

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 18730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

