Ardent Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,809 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,809 shares during the quarter. Crown Crafts accounts for 1.8% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 24.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,745. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

