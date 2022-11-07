Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.89). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.