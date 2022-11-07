Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Boxwood Ventures Inc.

Boxwood Ventures Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Arconic accounts for approximately 0.7% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1,411.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,379. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.89). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

